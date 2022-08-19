Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.24.
Trade Desk Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.57, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.
Insider Transactions at Trade Desk
In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Trade Desk by 128.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Trade Desk by 7.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
