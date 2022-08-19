Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.57, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Trade Desk by 128.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Trade Desk by 7.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 12.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

