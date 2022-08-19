Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 38,920 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 22,439 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,860,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,513,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

