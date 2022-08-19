Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Dominic Blosil Sells 27,476 Shares

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Traeger Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. Traeger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
