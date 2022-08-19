Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Dominic Blosil Sells 27,476 Shares

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. Traeger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $15,611,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 1,187.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

