Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

