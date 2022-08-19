Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $3,016,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

TT traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.12. 24,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

