TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of TACT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
