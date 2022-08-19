TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TACT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAct Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.86% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

