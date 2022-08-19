TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.60 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TACT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAct Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.86% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

