TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its position in TransAlta by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

