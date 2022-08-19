Transcodium Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 127.3% against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $74,930.06 and approximately $45.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078161 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

