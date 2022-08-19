TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $680.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cfra to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $721.36.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $655.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.45. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.
TransDigm Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 84,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Articles
