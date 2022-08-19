TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $680.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cfra to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $721.36.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $655.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.45. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 84,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.