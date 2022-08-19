Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 155,314 shares.The stock last traded at $8.87 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

