Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 155,314 shares.The stock last traded at $8.87 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

