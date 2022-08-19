Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.03.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

TREVF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.