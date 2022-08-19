Tribe Hits One Day Volume of $12.68 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078161 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.