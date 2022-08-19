Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Trimble makes up approximately 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Trimble worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 70,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 12,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,306. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,676 shares of company stock worth $1,500,337 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.