Triodos Investment Management BV Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 70,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,775. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.