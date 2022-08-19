Triodos Investment Management BV Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Triodos Investment Management BV lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 97,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,069. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

