Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.23. 1,506,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. Tronox has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after buying an additional 286,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 31.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.