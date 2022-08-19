Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $96,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,087 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 96,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

