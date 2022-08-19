Truist Financial Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $57.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of EPR opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after buying an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

