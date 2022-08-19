Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.