TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

