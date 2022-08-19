Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tufin Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $454.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Tufin Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

