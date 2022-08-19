TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $56,712.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $361,083.20 and approximately $56,712.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,849,806,385 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

