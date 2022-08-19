TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.52. TuSimple shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 12,556 shares changing hands.
TSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.
TuSimple Stock Down 5.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
