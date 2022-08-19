Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at DA Davidson

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TPC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC opened at $7.53 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $386.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,980,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 477,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

