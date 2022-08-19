Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $130,202.10 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.