Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.

Twilio stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 231,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.20.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $844,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in Twilio by 387.3% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 157,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,776,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 118.8% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 191,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

