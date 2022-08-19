Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.53% of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRCA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

