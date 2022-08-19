Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0154 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $153,438.87 and approximately $197.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Typhoon Network Coin Trading
