Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Trimmed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. 1,204,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,429,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

