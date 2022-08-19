Ubex Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $156,575.64 and $26.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00216729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

