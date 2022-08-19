UBS Group Increases Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €34.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.94.

COVTY stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

