Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells $58,632.79 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Udemy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $15.36 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Udemy Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

