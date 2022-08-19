UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UDR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.
UDR Stock Performance
NYSE UDR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
