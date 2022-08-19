Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.05.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $409.25 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.