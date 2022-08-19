UMA (UMA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.97 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. UMA has a market capitalization of $194.56 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00013217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073431 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,557 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,405 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

