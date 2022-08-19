Umbrella Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,831.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $103,831.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network's total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network's official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

