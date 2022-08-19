United Internet (UTDI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Internet (ETR: UTDI) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2022 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/5/2022 – United Internet was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/4/2022 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2022 – United Internet was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/14/2022 – United Internet was given a new €37.00 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of ETR:UTDI remained flat at €24.00 ($24.49) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.56. United Internet AG has a 12 month low of €24.35 ($24.85) and a 12 month high of €37.67 ($38.44).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

