Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

