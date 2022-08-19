Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 686,804 shares.The stock last traded at $108.48 and had previously closed at $108.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.