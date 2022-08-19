UniWorld Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. UniWorld has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $106,892.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniWorld has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniWorld Profile
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io.
Buying and Selling UniWorld
Receive News & Updates for UniWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.