Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,940 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.