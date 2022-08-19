UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $3.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered shares of UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.14.

UWMC stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

