Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ VACC opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of -156.95 and a beta of -0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech makes up approximately 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

