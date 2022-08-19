Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
NASDAQ VACC opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of -156.95 and a beta of -0.05.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
