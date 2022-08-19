Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $255.77

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.77 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.00). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 28,467 shares changing hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of £107.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.31.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

