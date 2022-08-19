VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.