Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Lifted by Eq LLC

Eq LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $75.20 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06.

