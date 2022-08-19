Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $109.67. 12,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

