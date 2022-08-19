Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $109.67. 12,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.