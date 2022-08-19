Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 346.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $388.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.09.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

