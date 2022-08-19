Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

